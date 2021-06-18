Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys 153 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

On Friday, April 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 635 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, for a total transaction of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).

LON CCH traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,649 ($34.61). The stock had a trading volume of 226,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,693 ($35.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,544.88. The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

