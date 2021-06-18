Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150.36 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).

On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.09. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

