Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150.36 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).
- On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.26).
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08).
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.09. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of £474.86 ($620.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
