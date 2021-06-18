Insider Buying: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Acquires C$22,760.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Brian Richard Ostroff bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,100 shares in the company, valued at C$210,803.12.

DAN opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$75.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã  Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.