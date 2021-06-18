Insider Buying: Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Acquires C$22,760.00 in Stock

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN) Director Brian Richard Ostroff bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,100 shares in the company, valued at C$210,803.12.

DAN opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$75.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50. Arianne Phosphate Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

