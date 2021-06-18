Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

