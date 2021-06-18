InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of INM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 696,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,246. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INM. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

