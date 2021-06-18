Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.14.
IR opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
