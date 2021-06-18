Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.