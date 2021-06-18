Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

