Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their sell rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.