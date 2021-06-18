Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.98.

IMO stock opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.89 billion and a PE ratio of -22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

