ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 4,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,366,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.51.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

