ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 4,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,366,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.51.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.