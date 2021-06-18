ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ImmuCell by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the first quarter worth $197,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,387. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

