Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Immersion worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

