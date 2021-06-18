iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.90.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

