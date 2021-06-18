Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.26% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,579,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7,448.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.78. 30,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.42 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

