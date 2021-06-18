iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 13,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,206. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.