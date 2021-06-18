Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.86 ($15.12).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.