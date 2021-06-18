IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $150.70. 12,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

