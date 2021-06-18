Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.11

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.11 and last traded at C$30.99, with a volume of 65481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.84.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6210483 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

