Huobi Token (HT) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $155.26 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $12.59 or 0.00034320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00728845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00083329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.