Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $59.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

HGEN opened at $19.01 on Friday. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -2.39.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,244. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

