HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.25 ($5.92).

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, hitting GBX 429.40 ($5.61). 39,242,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,510,037. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 440.85. The stock has a market cap of £87.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.