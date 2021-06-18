Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 11,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NYSE HWM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

