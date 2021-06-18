Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.76. 88,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,140. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $311.27 and a one year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

