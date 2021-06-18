Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 11,960 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 436,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.