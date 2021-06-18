Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $241.11. 53,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.