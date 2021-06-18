Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.31. The stock had a trading volume of 112,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.