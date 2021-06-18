Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 24,301 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 585,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,487. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

