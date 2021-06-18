Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS remained flat at $$1.00 on Thursday. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,171. Home Bistro has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94.

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Home Bistro Inc provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms.

