HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

