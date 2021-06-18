HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wix.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wix.com by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $296.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.