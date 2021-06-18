HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $356,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIACA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIACA opened at $44.07 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

