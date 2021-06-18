HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,190 VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTSI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTSI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

