HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,732 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period.
ABG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.
Asbury Automotive Group Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.