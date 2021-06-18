HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,732 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the period.

ABG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

