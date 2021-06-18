HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of WPP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

