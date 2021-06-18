HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FITE opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

