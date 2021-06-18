Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. 45,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,926. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

