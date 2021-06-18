Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

HLIO stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

