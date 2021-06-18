HeartBout Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $174,359.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00058127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.02 or 0.00718130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00082451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042408 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.