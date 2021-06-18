HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

