Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 398,483 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,230,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $339,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $148.28. 1,189,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. The firm has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

