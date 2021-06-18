Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,049,106 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 421.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049,106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $125,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 661,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 744.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. 21,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.