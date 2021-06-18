Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381,171 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Alibaba Group worth $781,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. 383,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.