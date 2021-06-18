Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $93.21 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.10% of Radian Group worth $93,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. 39,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

