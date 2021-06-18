Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $144,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 375,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 1,295,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

