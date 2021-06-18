Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 125,338 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,010 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,338 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $80,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.30. The company had a trading volume of 51,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,265. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.