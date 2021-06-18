Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 401,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

