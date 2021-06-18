Head to Head Review: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) vs. Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

17.5% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Luby’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.64 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Luby’s $214.02 million 0.54 -$29.45 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby’s.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants -1.37% -2.68% -0.65% Luby’s -15.01% -24.47% -9.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and Luby’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Luby’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, Koo Koo Roo, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of November 24, 2020, the company operated 84 restaurants; and 26 locations through Culinary Contract Services. As of August 26, 2020, it operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.