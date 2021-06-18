Head-To-Head Contrast: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 6 0 2.60 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 4 0 2.57

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $37.46, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.10%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.54 $159.33 million $3.23 11.20 Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 11.14 $51.18 million $1.41 17.43

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 25.12% 5.63% 2.39% Broadstone Net Lease 19.19% 2.52% 1.48%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Broadstone Net Lease on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

