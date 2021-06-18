HC Wainwright Raises Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $50.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $43.14 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.