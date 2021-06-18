Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 789 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $691.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $673.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

