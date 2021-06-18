Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,612 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $709.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.